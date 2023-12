SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pedestrian died Friday, December 29 after he was hit last week on Kansas Expressway in Springfield.

32-year-old Levi Goins of Springfield was walking eastbound across the northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway when he was struck by a northbound Toyota Camry.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he succumbed to a week later. His family has been notified of his death.

The circumstances are still under investigation, according to SPD.