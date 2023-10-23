BRANSON, Mo. – A pedestrian died after he was struck by a truck in Branson on Saturday evening, October 21, according to the Branson Police Department.

The 71-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck stopped immediately and Branson Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

“Pedestrian safety is extremely important for this community,” said Branson Police Chief, Eric Schmitt. “The Branson Police Department wants to take this opportunity to remind drivers that there is heavy pedestrian traffic along the streets of Branson, and we encourage the drivers to be mindful of these pedestrians when driving in our community.”