SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s a voicemail customers in the Springfield area are becoming increasingly familiar with.

“This is a message from Republic Services, your recycling, and solid waste service provider,” it begins. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we were not able to service your container today, and your service will be delayed to Monday, July 3rd.”

According to customers who have reached out to Ozarks First, the date changes but the message is mostly the same.

“They keep calling me and leaving me these voicemails, but [our service] keeps being interrupted, you know,” Matthew Gardner said.

Gardner, like many others, uses Republic Services.

He says as the inconsistent service leaves trash piling up, so do his complaints.

“Sometimes they’re good, but then it’s just some. Sometimes they’ll go a couple of weeks without picking it up or a week without picking it up and it just builds up,” Gardner said. “Today was the first time I’ve had pick up in three weeks.”

Gardner tells OzarksFirst that the inconsistency has negative impacts.

“We just have a problem with, you know, the neighborhood cats and stuff coming in and getting into it,” Gardner said. ‘We were piled up so high here, one of the cats had ripped open the front of the bag and had trash out all over.”

Springfield City Code includes trash as a responsibility for property owners, regardless of any interruptions in service.

“If you have a service issue that should be changed to where it’s their responsibility,” Gardner added.

Ozarks First reached out to Republic Services for a response to customer concerns and was told, “Like other industries, we are facing labor shortages and some customers have recently experienced service delays as a result. We understand the inconvenience to our customers and apologize for the disruption. Our drivers are working diligently to service our customers while operating within the hours-of-service regulations established by the Department of Transportation. If customers have questions about their service, they can reach us at 417-865-1717 or republicservices.com.”