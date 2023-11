OZARK, Mo. – An Ozark woman was killed in a Douglas County crash Monday morning, November 13, just before 11 a.m.

32-year-old Heather Nesbitt was driving a 2018 Ram Promaster when a 63-year-old man driving a 2012 Ford F150 crossed the center line and struck her vehicle head-on on Highway 14 near Highway O.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the other driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

Her next of kin was notified of her passing.