OZARK, Mo. – On Monday, March 27, at about 2:25 pm Ozark School District announced on Facebook that the school is on lockdown after a “shots fired” report was received and all students and staff are being evacuated while police investigate.

At 3:37 p.m. on Monday, Ozark parents were given the all-clear.

The Ozark Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office said that all roads to the High School were closed until the investigation is complete.

You can read the Facebook post from Superintendent Dr. Chris Bauman below:

Ozark parents, we have now been given the “all-clear.” Today, Ozark High School and Ozark Junior High were placed on a code red lockdown around 2:00 p.m. after a report of “shots fired.” Ozark Middle School and all elementary schools were placed on Code Yellow lockdown. After going through the District protocol and an investigation by our School Resource Officers along with Ozark Police Department and Christian County County Sheriff’s Office, we believe this was a fake call and there was no evidence that shots were ever fired. Other area school districts also received similar reports. Despite this being a regional hoax, Ozark followed all safety and security procedures to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff. Safety and security are always our top priority. We want to thank all the emergency personnel and our school resource officers that responded. We are now beginning dismissal procedures for OJH & OHS. All buses, including elementary routes, will be about 45 minutes late. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Dr. Chris Bauman, Superintendent Ozark Schools

Several school districts in the area received false reports of active shooters Monday afternoon, including Springfield, Branson, and Carthage schools, according to Sgt. Mike McClure with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D.

Kickapoo posted on its Facebook page that a false report was also received by emergency personnel.

Dear Kickapoo Staff and Families: A false emergency call related to Kickapoo High School was received by emergency services today. In response, law enforcement has conducted an investigation onsite and concluded that it is a false alarm. There are many reports across the state and nation of false information being relayed to emergency responders, however it is too early to determine if there is a connection in this matter. That investigation will be ongoing. We want our families and the community to be assured that everyone is safe at Kickapoo High School. This was a false alarm and we will proceed with our regular schedule. Bill Powers, Principal

