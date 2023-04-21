OZARK, Mo. – Thanks to voters in Christian County, the Ozark School District is breaking ground on several new projects today.

In April of last year, voters in the district approved a 19 million dollar no-tax-increase bond issue.

It’s now funding storm shelters at the early childhood center, middle school, and high school, as well as a new entrance at the middle school and an indoor activities building at the high school.



“Projects like this definitely show what our community values. In that they not only value the schools but the extracurricular activities we’re able to provide. It’s pretty typical of Ozark that we see a community that really supports its students. It’s just a great place to be when your community feels that way,” said Ozark High School Principal Jeremy Brownfield.



Construction is set to begin this spring and is expected to be done by August of next year.