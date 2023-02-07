OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Police Department worked with the Springfield Police Department to address a domestic assault on W. Petrus Circle in Ozark late Tuesday morning.

According to the Ozark Police Department, a man identified as 23-year-old Stanchez Sampson forced his way into an apartment and held the victim against their will.

The victim escaped and called 911. Sampson brandished a firearm and barricaded himself in the apartment. The Springfield Police Department Special Response Team was able to assist and arrest Sampson.

Sampson is awaiting formal charges for Unlawful use of a Weapon, Domestic Assault 4th Degree, Kidnapping 3rd Degree, and Violation of Order of Protection.

Sampson is currently being held in the Christian County Detention Center with no bond.