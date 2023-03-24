CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – An Ozark man has been convicted of social security fraud.

37-year-old Michael Sylvara, formerly of Harrisonville, Missouri, testified at his trial in 2022, claiming under oath that he had an agreement with Social Security that allowed him to be paid up to $14 per hour for the care of his father.

This testimony was later proven false after a further investigation uncovered that no agreement had been made.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri released that Sylvara, who oversaw his father’s social security benefits from 2016-2019 used $42,369 of his father’s social security benefits for his own use.

Sylvara is subject to up to 5 years in federal prison without parole.