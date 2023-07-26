SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Horizon State School in Howell County is being sued a second time in a case concerning a disabled child being abused by school employees.

The second lawsuit adds another name to the list of people being sued: Christy Rinear.

The new suit states that Rinear, who was an employee of the school, was indicted in February of 2023 with charges of child abuse and child endangerment after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old nonverbal autistic child by grabbing his arms, slamming him into a wall and forcing food into his mouth when he refused to eat.

Employees of the Ozark Horizon State School are being accused of abusing or neglecting a non-verbal autistic child. The first lawsuit came from the same lawyer, but on behalf of a West Plains family of a 13-year-old child in September of 2022.

According to court documents related to that first lawsuit, evidence of child abuse was repeatedly caught on camera. The child was pinned down and his hair pulled. Six teachers were fired in relation to the incident in August of 2022 after footage of each one abusing children was released.

The first lawsuit against the school is still active.