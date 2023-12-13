OZARK COUNTY, Mo. – The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Highway V in Caulfield was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved just one vehicle and resulted in the death of one man. There were no other injuries caused by the crash.

The Ozark County Sheriff said that the driver of a pickup truck died at the scene of the crash and they are waiting until his family is notified to release his name.

The crash occurred just west of the Elijah Church of Christ near County Road 565 on Highway V just after noon.

The highway has been reopened to traffic, according to the Sheriff.