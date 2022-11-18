OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th.

The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St.

Roads closed during the parade include the following:

12th St. & Jackson St.

W. Hall St. & Jackson St.

9th St. & Jackson St.

N. 3rd & Jackson St.

Pictures with Santa will be available before the parade from 3-4 pm at the gazebo on the square.