OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th.
The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St.
Roads closed during the parade include the following:
12th St. & Jackson St.
W. Hall St. & Jackson St.
9th St. & Jackson St.
N. 3rd & Jackson St.
Pictures with Santa will be available before the parade from 3-4 pm at the gazebo on the square.