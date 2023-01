MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19.

Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival.

Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen of the restaurant, and there were no reported injuries.

The Cubs Cafe will be closed until further notice.