SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 1,000 people in Springfield and around Greene County are without power after the area was blanketed with wet snow.

According to the City Utilities outage map, hundreds of Springfield residents were without power around 6:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Many of the power outages are due to trees contacting power lines.

Hundreds of City Utilities customers were left without power in one incident that began around 1 a.m. A tree contacting power lines took out power for over 200 people outside of city limits along the Sunshine Street corridor all the way to Turners.

Countywide, around 6:45 a.m., 650 customers of the Webster Electric Co-op were left without power. Southwest Electric Co-op and Ozark Electric Co-op had dozens of customers without power.

The worst of the power outages lies to the east, starting at Texas and Howell counties and extending beyond. Howell County alone had over 6,000 customers without power.

Customers can keep an eye on the electric companies’ progress with the statewide outage map.