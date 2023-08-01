NIXA, Mo. – Recovery efforts continue in Nixa, Missouri.

Crews, some from outside the city, are scattered throughout the town, trying to restore electricity following the worst outage in 16 years.

“Unfortunately, we’re thinking it’s going to take us a couple more days to get to get to everybody and get those last few customers’ power restored,” City of Nixa Official Drew Douglas said.



Douglas says the time frame is based on the number of homes needing help and what workers could face at each home.

“We’re asking that people kind of take that into consideration and think about, you know, ‘Do I need to move my location and get somewhere else to get out of the heat,” Douglas said.



OzarksFirst spoke to Kyle Shortt, one resident who has already made that choice.

“Right now, we’re staying at a hotel just so we can stay cool in this heat,” Shortt said. “Kind of crazy, being at home all the time and then having to pack of what little things we have.”

Shortt and his family, at the time this story aired, are still without power



“With me panicking internally, I can’t really express it just so I don’t have my daughter panicking as well,” Shortt said. “I have to try and stay calm and collected.”



An insurance agent OzarksFirst spoke to says homeowners typically have options to get reimbursed for the expenses that come with losing power.

“If there is any damage from these storms, go ahead and have another set of eyes, not insurance, and take a look and see what we’re looking at financially and if it makes sense to file a claim,” Jayne Young said. “Take reasonable measures to keep things cool and do contact your insurance agent to find out if there was other damage and you could piggyback food on top of that.”

Shortt says despite having to wait, he’s thankful for the crews working to restore power to the Nixa area.

“I’ve got nothing but praise to everybody that’s been trying to help get power to everybody,” Shortt said. “I mean, it’s crazy hot, and so they’re working out in this heat. I’ve got much respect for everybody doing their hardest to get power back to everybody.”