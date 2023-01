OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – One person is dead after a shooting in Osage Beach Friday night, according to the Osage Beach Police Department.

At about 8:25 pm on Friday, January 20, Osage Beach Police Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital and one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The Osage Beach Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of the shooting.