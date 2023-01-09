OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – The City of Osage Beach released information on a school bus crash that occurred early Saturday morning on January 7.

According to the release, The Osage Beach Police Department responded to the crash scene at about 5:45 am.

The crash occurred when a woman driving a Buick crossed the center line of Highway 42 and struck the school bus.

One student was on the bus at the time of the accident, and both drivers and the passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Osage Beach Ambulance, Miller County Ambulance, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department.