OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – A man charged with several felonies appeared in court in Camden County Monday afternoon.

Michael Arbogast, along with Judith Arbogast, is charged with 2nd-degree trafficking drugs, a class B Felony, possession of a controlled substance, a class D Felony, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, a class D Felony, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a class E Felony.

Michael appeared in court for a bond appearance hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 11. Judith is scheduled to appear in court for a counsel status hearing on December 18 at 9 a.m.

Arbogast was arrested along with Judith on December 4 after the Osage Beach Police Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a house in Osage Beach and found over 200 suspected capsules containing suspected Fentanyl, 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 semi-automatic pistols, cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Both Michael and Judith were found at the house and they were arrested there.