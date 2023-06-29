OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Camden County authorities were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a cell phone user in the county had images of child pornography on his cell phone in early June.

The user’s cell phone account information was subpoenaed and a search warrant was obtained to search through the user’s iCloud storage, revealing graphic images of child pornography.

Camden County authorities arrested 27-year-old Manuel PC Fuentes on eight counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday, June 28.

Fuentes admitted to receiving, viewing, and being in possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility with a bond of $150,000.

Camden County Detective Sergeant Jeremiah Burnett said, “The detectives worked hard on this case and put in a lot of hours. This case is a prime example of how important it is for us to maintain relationships with our sister agencies including the Osage Beach Police Department, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, NCMEC, the Lake Area Cyber-Crimes Task Force, and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”