We are still days away from the official start of summer, but temperatures are on the rise. Already in 2023, there have been seven hot car deaths across the United States.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, on average 38 children under the age of 15 die in a hot car each year.

One of the deaths this year occurred when the temperature outside was only 77°. A one-year-old child died in Pallyup, Washington after being left in the car for nine hours. In 30 minutes, a car can heat up by 40 degrees and become deadly. Hot vehicles are hazardous for children, animals, and the elderly.

When temperatures hit 70° degrees outside, it only takes 10 minutes to hit 90° inside a car. After one full hour, the inside of a car will be over 110°.

At 80° outside, the inside of a car will climb to 109° within 20 minutes.

When temperatures outside are at 90°, the inside of the car can become deadly quick. After one hour, the inside of the car will be near 125°.

Experts suggest putting something you need in the backseat with the child, like a purse or briefcase. Another idea I’ve been given, by a mom of six, leave your shoe with the child.

Oftentimes, you can go inside your home or work without a purse. When you walk anywhere without a shoe, you are quickly reminded. What sounds like a silly idea, could be an easy way to save a child’s life.