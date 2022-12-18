A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MARIONVILLE, Mo.- One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Marionville, Missouri on Saturday.

According to the official Aurora and Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, the crash occurred around 4:30 pm on Saturday at the intersection of Hwy 60 and Western in Marionville.

Fire and medical personnel responded and found multiple injuries due to the crash. One person died from their injuries on the scene.

The Aurora and Marionville Police Department have not identified the individual who died, but they thank the fire and ambulance personnel who helped with the crash.