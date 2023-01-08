GREENE COUNTY, MO.- A man from Republic, Missouri, died Sunday morning following a crash on James River Freeway that severely injured several people.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2011 GMC Canyon drove westbound on James River Freeway with five passengers, two adults and three juveniles. The car traveled off the roadway, crossed the median, and hit a concrete bridge.

Once the 2011 GMC Canyon crossed the eastbound lane, it collided with a 2002 GMC Sonoma driven by Donald Underwood, 72, of Republic, Missouri. The Sonoma spun and struck a 2021 Ford F150.

All cars suffered extensive damage in the crash, leaving the occupants in the GMC Senoma with severe injuries, and Underwood was pronounced dead on scene.

This is Troop D’s third fatality of 2023.