SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened around 8:15 Thursday night on Battlefield near Campbell.

Police tell us the motorcycle was headed east on Battlefield when another car pulled out of a parking lot and the two collided.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the hospital.

A second person on the motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries and the passenger of the vehicle also went to the hospital with unknown injuries.