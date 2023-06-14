DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Barton and Cedar County arrived at a property on West Dade 72 Road to assist Dade County deputies in a stolen vehicle investigation.

The homeowner had told authorities they had found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle from Barton County in the barn on the property.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the stolen vehicle and discovered an armed subject in the barn.

Gunfire was exchanged, hitting the subject. Deputies performed lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Investigators with the Bates, Cass and Henry County Sheriff’s Offices will be investigating the shooting along with the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team.

The name of the subject has not yet been released.