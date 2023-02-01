SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats.

While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him.

Officers took him into custody and performed life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his wounds.

The man’s family was notified and four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.