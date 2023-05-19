NIXA, Mo. — The 65th Annual Sucker Days festival begins in Nixa today.

Nixa has a full weekend of events ahead of it as crowds fill the streets to enjoy festivities and the main attraction: fried sucker fish.

Visitors will be about to enjoy free fried sucker fish samples at noon on Saturday while supplies last. They’ll also get to enjoy over 100 arts, crafts and vendor booths, rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, live entertainment, and more. Younger kids will be able to enjoy the carnival-style games and Kids Fun Zone.

Admission to the festival is free, but a $10 wristband will get you access to unlimited rides.

Be sure to stop by at 6 p.m. today, May 19, to see the Annual Sucker Days Parade and afterward enjoy the Honkeytonk Renovators show and beer garden. Other shows and events throughout the weekend include the “Strut Your Mutt” dog show and cornhole tournament.

You can see a full schedule of events on the Nixa Sucker Days website.