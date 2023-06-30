NIXA, Mo. – The City of Nixa is recommending that residents limit their water use to avoid a Stage I Water Emergency through the end of July.

The City said drought conditions have depleted the city’s groundwater supply, and residents should take measures to conserve water so that the city water pumps can still access water.

Here is a list of tips provided by the City of Nixa:

Minimize outdoor watering as much as possible.

Odd number addresses should water lawns only on odd number calendar days.

Even number addresses should water lawns only on even number calendar days.

Refrain from washing sidewalks, driveways, or other exterior surfaces.

Limit washing of vehicles, boats, and other equipment.

Limit filling or refilling of pools and hot tubs, tanks, or other vessels not used directly for public health.

If the City is forced to go into a Stage I, II, or III Water Emergency, excess water will go up in price, certain water conservation measures will become mandatory, and certain water usage, such as lawn irrigation, will be prohibited according to the City.