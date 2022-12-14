NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is warning citizens of a phone scam impersonating police and staff.

According to a press release, Nixa police have received multiple reports of someone impersonating them trying to scam them, threatening to serve a subpoena or other “urgent legal matters.” The scammers are saying they are a particular actual member of the Nixa Police Department command staff and are leaving voice messages for some people who are not answering the phone.

The scammers are spoofing the actual Nixa Police Department phone number (417-725-2510) to make it appear the call is coming from headquarters, but they are asking potential victims to call them back at 417-273-8263.

Police are asking if you get a call or voicemail like this to not pay them any money, purchase gift cards and other items or provide any personal information.

If you are a victim of this scam, contact Nixa Police Department at 417-725-2510.