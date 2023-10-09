NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery on October 9 just before 1 a.m. at a convenience store on Mt. Vernon Street.

Nixa PD said the suspect entered the store wearing a black hoodie with the words “Boot Daddy” and “Ariat” printed on the front. According to an employee, he walked up to the cash register, placed a backpack on the counter, showed the employee a gun, and told the employee to put cash into the backpack.

He left with the backpack on foot and, although Nixa officers arrived less than a minute later, they were not able to apprehend him.

Nixa Police said in addition to the black hoodie, the suspect was wearing black pants, a black face covering, and black and yellow gloves. They also said they have determined that the suspect is a man, but they have not yet been able to identify him.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to contact Nixa Police at 417-725-2510.