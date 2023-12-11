NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Police Department is searching for an at-risk missing person.

Benjamin Griffith is 38 years old and has blue eyes. He is 5’5″ and 241 lbs. and was last seen wearing a tan/green plaid shirt and blue/gray pants.

He was last seen at the Walmart on Campbell Ave. in Springfield. He left his court-ordered care facility, Promise Care, after receiving his medicine at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, December 11.

The Police Department said that Griffith is not his own guardian and his medical diagnoses alter his mental status. He is considered at risk.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts can contact the Nixa Police Department at (417-725-2510).