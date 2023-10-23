NIXA, Mo. – Elementary students in Nixa will get to learn about agriculture through a new partnership between Missouri Farmers Care Foundation’s Agriculture Education on the Move™ (AEOTM™) and Matthews Elementary School in Nixa.

“Agriculture education in elementary classrooms is a valuable experience for all involved,” said Heather Fletcher, AEOTM™ program director. “Students, teachers and even AEOTM™ educators and partners are connecting to the world around them, where their food comes from and how agriculture affects daily life. We value each participating school and look forward to returning year after year.”

Through the partnership, 88 students will learn about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition, careers in agriculture and more through hands-on activities such as making soybean germination necklaces, corn plastic, butter, feed rations, and soil profiles.

“The entire community benefits from Agriculture Education on the Move™ as local students experience the thrill of germinating seeds, understanding the basics of how their food is produced and seeing, many for the first time, the agriculture all around them,” said Ashley McCarty, MFC executive director. “The connections the students make this semester will help inform their perspectives as future consumers and see the potential of agriculturally-related careers.”

Agricultural Education has provided education to students at numerous elementary schools around the area. For more information on the program, visit the website located here.