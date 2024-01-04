NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Hardware & Seed Company (NH&SC) will kick off the new year by celebrating 125 years of business.

Founded by F.M. Watson in 1899 as a small, wooden shop in 1899 selling carried tools, horse-drawn wagons, windmills, and Model T Fords, the business quickly grew to become a key seed seller by creating custom seed mixes that can’t be found anywhere else. NH&SC has also expanded their business over the years to sell products such as tools, lawn care equipment, clothing, paint, and more.

“We understand the unique soil and climate of Southwest Missouri,” said NH&SC Seed Specialist Josh Jenkins. “We offer proven varieties for this area to ensure our customers have the best chance of successful growth. It’s just one of the many things that sets us apart from other stores.”

As part of their 2024 celebration, NH&SC is offering free popcorn to new and existing customers who visit their location at 510 W. Mount Vernon St. in Nixa.