SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Listen up Cardinals fans! The Springfield Cardinals will now be broadcasted on a different radio station for the upcoming season.

According to a press release from SummitMedia, the Springfield Cardinals will now be on 106.7 The River. Beginning with 2023 Opening Day, all 138 regular season games and all additional postseason games will be broadcasted live on the station.

“Springfield Cardinals baseball is part of the fiber of our community. Their commitment to strengthening communities in the Ozarks and being a local entertainment destination makes it a perfect partnership for 106.7 The River. We are thrilled to be the new radio home for Springfield Cardinals baseball,” SummitMedia Springfield President and General Manager Janelle Moffett said.

The Cardinals open the 2023 season at Hammons Field on Thursday, April 6 against the Wichita Wind Surge.