MONETT, Mo. – Parents in Monett now have a new option for childcare for their kids.

This week, Life360 Community Services just opened a new preschool for the area.

“There are so many of the large companies around here that are dying for employees, but the employees can’t work because there’s no one to watch their child,” said Preschool Director Melody Wyatt.

The former Cox Monett Hospital building was gifted to Life360 to create community resources, including the preschool.

“The biggest part about preschool is really socialization,” said Wyatt. “They come here, and they’ve maybe never been away from mom or only been with family, and this is a really good step for them.”

The program serves children six weeks through 12 years.

“With the school age, they come in, they have homework time,” said Wyatt. “We help them with whatever they need.”

Wyatt said the staff works to help low-income families. They try to keep rates low.

For moms, they said the program is a lifesaver.

“It’s actually helping me out a lot since my husband works at night, sleeps during the day for work,” said Zariah Rosenbalm. Families are encouraged to stop by and enroll.