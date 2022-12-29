SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — will be sworn in today.

The oath ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 29. The officials will take their oaths in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda at 940 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield. The ceremony will last about 45 minutes and is open to the public, according to a press release.

The officials that will be sworn in include:

31st Judicial Circuit

Division 22 — Margaret Palmietto

Division 24 — Mark A. Powell

Greene County

County Clerk — Shane Schoeller

Presiding Commissioner — Bob Dixon

Circuit Clerk — Bryan Feemster

Recorder of Deeds — Cheryl Dawson-Spaulding

Collector of Revenue — Allen Icet

Auditor — Cindy S. Stein