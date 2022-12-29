SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — will be sworn in today.
The oath ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 29. The officials will take their oaths in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda at 940 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield. The ceremony will last about 45 minutes and is open to the public, according to a press release.
The officials that will be sworn in include:
31st Judicial Circuit
Division 22 — Margaret Palmietto
Division 24 — Mark A. Powell
Greene County
County Clerk — Shane Schoeller
Presiding Commissioner — Bob Dixon
Circuit Clerk — Bryan Feemster
Recorder of Deeds — Cheryl Dawson-Spaulding
Collector of Revenue — Allen Icet
Auditor — Cindy S. Stein