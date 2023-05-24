SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, local veterans who fought in wars dating all the way back to the 20th century will have their stories put on display.

The History Museum on the Square has a new exhibit called “Beyond the Camouflage: Global Uniforms.”

The executive director of the museum, Sean Fitzgibbons, told me this exhibit is all about honoring the local veterans here across the region and showcasing the impact that Springfield had on a few major wars.

“We have a lot of opportunities for visitors to come in and engage and tell the stories that they want shared,” Fitzgibbons said.

For the last six months, officials with the museum have partnered with many different people and groups to showcase a variety of uniforms and military artifacts from every continent except Antarctica.

Museum visitors will get a glimpse into the lives of those who sacrificed their lives to fight for the country.

And the exhibit also highlights the impact Greene County residents and the town of Springfield had during wars.

“There was a lot of attention paid to how to display uniforms — what can and can not be displayed with what time of uniforms. A lot of attention was paid to make sure this was done authentically — correctly and with the honor that these veterans deserve,” said Fitzgibbons.

Officials with the museum said they wanted to do more than just have things on the walls for people to see. They wanted to put an emphasis on community engagement.

“We have the opportunity for our community to come in and with a donation, people can come in and submit a photo that they want honored within this exhibit.”

The photo that you share of a local veteran will stay in the museum’s archives.

The exhibit opens today, May 24, and will close on July 23.