SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lisa Heiman is like many parents in Southwest Missouri.

“It’s hard because a lot of people, when they when you tell them and you think that your kid is autistic and they brush you off because, ‘oh, no, all kids are hyperactive. Oh, no, all kids do this. Oh, no. All kids line up their toys. Oh, no, all kids. Some kids are just delayed in speech It’s not autism.’, Heiman said. “It’s really hard to get the services for the kids when everybody keeps telling you that you don’t know your own children.”

Wanting answers if a child is on the Autism Spectrum, but the waitlist for an evaluation could take years.

“We were waiting for two years and they said it was going to be at least another year, so they referred us to the [Arc of the Ozarks],” Heiman said.

To experts in the field, it’s a common problem.

“There is such a high need, especially here in southwest Missouri for these kiddos. Parents are trying to seek services, trying to get connected into the community and it’s very difficult if you don’t have somebody that is willing to help navigate that for you,” Dr. Lindsey Reichert with the Arc said.

Working since April of 2023, the Arc of the Ozarks has just opened a new center centered around Autism and Neurodevelopmental treatment.

“This facility is an autism neurodevelopmental center for kids as young as 12 months through the lifespan,” Executive VP Tim Dygon said. “At this location, we provide the diagnostics. So, from the moment of intake where someone’s concerned, maybe a family or a pediatrician is concerned about their child, they can be referred here for a full-scale evaluation. That evaluation is complete, and whether or not the child has autism, they can be referred on for additional services here at this clinic.”

The building is located on South Nettleton and Dygon says it features any and everything one might need when addressing autism.

“There are places in Springfield that provide autism diagnostics and therapy, but this is the first of is kind of the scope and size,” Dygon said. “Right now we have 350 people that are on the waitlist are just diagnostic services alone. Last year we did about 200 evaluations. This year we’re scaling up to do 500 evaluations per year. Some of those individuals just have received services from us and moved to this building, but we’ve received a big influx in individuals asking for additional services and in need of services.”

With a backlog of evaluations to tackle, Dygon says it’s important to narrow the list down as soon as possible.

“The data and research is very, very clear. Children who get access to early intervention primarily before age five is ideal that the propensity for those individuals to have good outcomes is increased significantly,” Dygon said. “We know that there’s a massive issue with access for kids, and we took this personally. We’ve worked several over the last several years on opening the center, so we’re very proud of this center opening.”

“Autism is really unique because it’s a neurodevelopmental disorder. These children sometimes will appear like they’re functioning just fine, but they’ll have some oddities with social skills, and then they’ll also have some difficulties navigating their social and their academic environment,” Reichert said. “It’s amazing to watch a kiddo come in and a family comes in just struggling with behavior and also the emotional reciprocity that quite isn’t there at the beginning and being able to see that child grow and thrive in their family unit.”

Heiman says the new center has helped her family and will help others.

“I see a lot of benefits because instead of people brushing off parents and parents having serious concerns about their children’s and their children’s needs, finally there’s going to be somebody who can step up and say, hey, your child has some needs and we’re going to provide that help for you,” Heiman said.

Dygon says there is a formal ribbon cutting scheduled for the center in February.