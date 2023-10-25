BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — After attempting to break into a victim’s home for a second time in Purdy on Sept. 24, neighbors were able to catch and detain a man until police arrived to arrest him, according to the Purdy Police Department.

Purdy police said Fabian Perez-Garza of Mexico reportedly broke into the victim’s home around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 15.

A probable cause statement says Perez-Garza entered through a window towards the back of the home. He then attacked the victim while she was sleeping in her bedroom, holding a pillow over her face and then choking her until she passed out.

According to the Purdy Police Department, he then sexually assaulted her and held her captive for at least two hours.

She survived and was able to escape. Perez-Garza then fled the scene.

Perez-Garza was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, and first-degree rape.

He is being held at the Barry County Jail without bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.