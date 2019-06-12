Nate Lucas shares his thoughts as a Blues fan in Bruin Country

BOSTON, Ma.-- Sportscaster and lifelong St. Louis sports fan, Nate Lucas is in Boston on the night of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals. Win or lose, he thinks calls the Blues trajectory this year one for the history books.

"This is one of the most memorable runs you could put together in the history of sports," Lucas said Wednesday. "This is a team that was in dead last in early January and here they are playing in a game 7 against the Boston Bruins."

If the Blues win, it'll be the team's first national title. Their last chance was nearly 50 years ago against the Bruins.