SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Five days after Tyre Nichols was laid to rest people in the Springfield community came together to reflect on what happened in Memphis.

In light of Nichols’ death, the Springfield chapter of NAACP held an in-depth discussion on police brutality.

Sunday evening Pitts Chapel Church opened its doors to help create a safe space for those in the community.

“I think it’s essential. I don’t think we have a lot of spaces, for people of color in general,” said Justin Houston, a panelist from the organization SAAB. “I think we have a lot of spaces where we can be safe and communicate in the way we want to communicate and say things that we feel need to be said.”

The panel discussion with community leaders talked about how the death of Nichols affected them.

“I’m angry, I’m saddened, I’m hurt, and I’m tired,” said panelist Harold Wes Pratt.

They also touched on issues like voting, how to make the surrounding community better for the youth, and what things they want to see for the Springfield Police Department.

Later in the night, everyone headed outside for a candlelight visual in honor of Nichols remembering his life.

The discussion ran from 4 pm through 6 pm.