SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people.

The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars were involved, and the extent of injuries is unknown now. Children were injured in a vehicle that was struck.

The Springfield Police Department is working on the crash, and MSHP troopers are working on assisting with traffic I-44 will be shut down for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story; OzarksFirst will update you with any new information.