GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple fire departments have responded to a house fire on E State Highway WW Friday evening on March 17.

Fire trucks from Ebenezer Fire Protection District, Brookline Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Fire Department, Willard Fire Department, and Fair Grove Fire Department are on the scene battling the flames.

Everyone who was inside the house when the fire broke out made it outside safely, according to OzarksFirst’s on-scene crew.

