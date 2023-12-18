LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Mt. Vernon police officer has been charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree harassment and second-degree stalking, according to court documents.

The victim told police that Allen Campbell assaulted her when she tried to keep him from driving drunk the weekend before Thanksgiving, pinning her to a bed and holding her down. She was able to shove him off and escape to her car, according to the probable cause statement.

On Dec. 11, Campbell reportedly harrassed the victim at a gas station, asking about her kids and not leaving her alone when she asked. The victim told police she quickly purchased her items inside the gas station and fled to her car.

She told investigators that she was drained from the stalking, harassment, and being called “all kinds of horrible names” by Campbell.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety confirmed that Campbell is commissioned as an officer with the Mt. Vernon Police Department. OzarksFirst has reached out to the department for comment, but have not heard back.