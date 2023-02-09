SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Missouri State University’s head men’s basketball coach Dana Ford is facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations stem from an incident in Bolivar last year.

An incident report filed with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office outlines an alleged moment between Ford and a beverage cart worker.

The report was filed in September 2022. It is centered around sexual misconduct.

In the report, the victim alleges Ford of sexual assault when she was working a golf tournament.

That tournament was at the Silo Ridge Golf Club in Bolivar on September 8.

Missouri State has issued a statement about the allegations, saying “The university was made aware of the allegations against men’s basketball coach Dana Ford in September. We have taken these allegations seriously. Given the nature of the allegations, they were immediately assigned to the university’s Office for Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC) For investigation. Following an initial investigation, the claims were unsubstantiated based on available evidence. The university has no further comment at this time.”

OzarksFirst reached out to the office of institutional equity and compliance for information on how they conduct their investigations. They’ve declined to speak and referred back to the university’s statement.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

The statement from Dana Ford and Attorney Joseph S. Passanise, Managing Partner, Wampler Passanise, reads as follows:

“…This is an unfortunate allegation coming at a time when Coach Ford’s team has been preparing for the end-of-season tournament,” Passanise said. “This is an attempt to attack Coach Ford’s outstanding reputation.”

“I felt compelled to respond to the serious allegations made today and to correct some factual errors,” Ford said. “The golf tournament mentioned in the article took place last September. During that tournament, I was on a team with three other players. None of those participants corroborated the allegation referenced because it didn’t happen.”

“The university investigated this situation when it was reported,” Ford continued. “The university found no evidence to support these false allegations. I participated fully with that investigation. These false allegations are particularly disturbing in light of the fact that my wife and I have spent much of our lives fighting domestic violence against women and children through our nonprofit Rebound Foundation.”

“The goal of this statement is to provide my position,” said Ford. “Missouri State University and my wife stand with me. My hope is that those who support Missouri State Athletics will continue to support the outstanding athletes whom I have the privilege of coaching.”