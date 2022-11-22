SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Highways are starting to get more crowded as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Much like last year, AAA is predicting most travelers will drive to their destinations.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said drivers should expect to see more troopers out on the roads, especially on the high travel days of Wednesday and Sunday.

“I’d say as we go farther into Wednesday, late afternoon, early evening, and that’s when our efforts, crash reduction efforts, will begin at 6 p.m. that evening and run until almost midnight on Sunday,” said Sgt. Mike McClure.

McClure said there are things drivers should keep in mind as there’s a higher risk for crashes.

“We want people to plan ahead, take their time, obey the traffic laws,” said McClure. “Part of that planning ahead is if you are going to be drinking, make sure you have a designated driver. There’s no reason to speed. There’s no reason to drive aggressively.”

Some drivers already hit the road for the holiday.

“Right now, we are heading to Arlington Heights to visit our daughter and her family and my sister who lives up there,” said traveler Michelle Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said gas prices lowering will help with the trip.

“Drivers hitting the road for Thanksgiving will be met with some of the lowest gas prices of the year,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As the holiday approaches, drivers in some areas could see local station prices below $2 per gallon – a price not seen since January 2022.”

