MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — “As I said, I think part of me died, because we were together from day one,” twin brother Donnie said.

Ronald Wright, more well-known as Ronnie, joined with his brother Donnie after a quick discussion with the fire chief in 1965.

“He said, ‘Did you know you guys is on the fire department?’” Donnie Wright said. “[My brother] said no, and [the chief] said, ‘Well you are now.”

Since that day in 1965, the two were inseparable, working for police, fire and odd jobs here and there.

“We’ve been involved in a lot of different maybe a jack of all trades and master or none,” Wright said. “We had our own business and we’ve done a lot of carpenter work and roofing and stuff.”

Ronnie retired from working for the city of Mount Vernon in 2018, after driving for 26 years as a taxi driver.

“He touched a lot of people, hauling taxi and all of the people he’d help, help them get their groceries in the house when he picked them up at the grocery store and all that,” Wright said.

The city of Mount Vernon tells KOLR 10 Wright transported nearly 270,000 people in his time.

After Donnie’s wife passed in 2022, Ronnie stayed with him.

It was this past Saturday, Donnie called his brother for breakfast, and that’s when he knew Ronnie had died.

“I said, ‘Ronnie, I have breakfast ready,’ and I touched him and I knew he was gone,” Donnie said. “I been around it enough. I knew he was gone, so he passed away in his sleep.”

Donnie says this week, he’ll hear his brother’s number called over the air one last time.

“They always do the last call or they dispatch, and his number, he was 1357 and we’ll do the last call for 1357 at the cemetery,” Donnie said.

Funeral services and a fireman’s funeral will be held Friday in Mount Vernon.