MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on 4th Street in Monett Thursday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:15 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Monett PD said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public. They said in a release that they are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477 for an anonymous tip.