MONETT, Mo. – A Monett man has been reported missing on March 4.

The Monett Police Department is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of 66-year-old Sammie King.

A detective with the Monett Police Department said King is 5’8″ and about 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts can contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.