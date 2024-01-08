SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As of 3:45 p.m., roads in Maries and Pulaski counties are snow-covered. Roads in Texas County have been cleared.

Roads in Dent, Texas, and Phelps Counties now have snow-covered roads. Drivers should use caution if driving this afternoon.

U.S. 60 through Rogersville is partially snow-covered as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the MoDOT traveler map.

Travelers in Benton and Morgan Counties are beginning to experience snowy roads, according to the MoDOT traveler map.

As of 1 p.m., drivers on Highway 65 in Benton County can expect snow-covered roads as MoDOT crews work to clear the highway. Highway 7 near Warsaw is also snow-covered.

Here is a look at Lincoln in Benton County at 1 p.m. Monday:

Highway 52 between Cole Camp and Versailles is also covered with snow, according to the map.

Roads in and surrounding Sedalia are also snow-covered.

Highway 13 in St. Clair County is snow-covered.