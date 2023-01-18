SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The number of students taking virtual courses in Missouri appears to be dropping since the pandemic.

Though this number continues to lower many school districts are still wanting to keep the option of online schooling on the table.

Many factors play into why a student and parent may choose virtual learning such as health and a need for a flexible schedule.

The Missouri course access and virtual school program, also known as MOCAP released its annual report and they served more than 38 hundred students during the 2021-22 year.

The Springfield public school district has been offering its students online courses since 2011 through its program Launch.

“what is important to know is what many experienced during the pandemic is emergency remote learning. And that is different and true virtual education,” says Nichole Lemmon the director of virtual learning and strategic planning at SPS.

Now their program has grown to fit the needs of their students.

And other school districts in the area like Nixa. “Some of them take launch courses through Springfield and then some of them take courses that we’ve developed here in our district,” says Josh Chastain, the executive director of curriculum instruction and assessment at Nixa Schools.

“That seems to be the best option and support for our students that we’ve had here in our district.”

