SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University Tent Theatre released its schedule of performances it will hold at the new open-space John Goodman Amphitheatre.

The theme this year is “Over the Top.” The theater group will put on three shows throughout the summer:

“Anything Goes”: June 23-24, 26 and July 1

The classic musical by Cole Porter about the S.S. American’s trip from New York to London gets a new update in this production.

“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”: July 7-8 and 10-14

A humorous whodunit brings the titular detective to the Baskerville estate to investigate reports of a hellhound hunting down the family’s heirs.

“The Prom”: July 21-22 and 24-29

A musical based on a true story about young LGTQIA+ love in conservative Indiana.

Each show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through multiple avenues, including in person at the Missouri State TIX box office, by mail to the box office, by phone at 417-836-7678 or online through the MSU tent theatre website. Tickets are on sale now.